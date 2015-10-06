BRIEF-Newcap Holding's Monyx Financial buys 58 pct of Norr Finance & Fösäkring

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Newcap Holding A/S :

* Subsidiary Monyx Financial Group AB has signed an agreement for the purchase of 58 pct stake in the Swedish company Norr Finance & Fösäkring AB

* Says purchase will be carried out with effect from January 31, 2016

* The purchase price is 21 million Swedish crowns ($2.52 million), half of which was paid in cash at take-over date

* The remaining price will be paid in cash in December 2016

($1 = 8.3208 Swedish crowns)