BRIEF-Wirtualna Polska Holding unit to acquire 100 pct of Allani
#Publishing
October 6, 2015 / 2:47 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Wirtualna Polska Holding unit to acquire 100 pct of Allani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Wirtualna Polska Holding SA :

* Its unit Domodi Sp. z o.o. signs three deals to acquire 100 percent of Allani Sp. z o.o.

* Its unit to buy from Protos Venture Capital Sp. z o.o. SPV SP.K., Hedgehog Sp. z o.o. S.K.A, Ataraxy Ventures Ltd from Cyprus and Intsol Capital Ltd from Cyprus, a 78.4 percent stake in Allani for 10.3 million zlotys ($2.7 million)

* Its unit to buy from Mateusz Romanowski 20.3 percent of Allani for 1 million zlotys plus bonuses

* Its unit to buy from Kamil Kopka 1.27 percent of Allani for 69,000 zlotys plus bonuses

* Allani is an owner and operator of web pages allani.pl and allani.com.br

* Transaction aims to strengthen company’s position in apparel e-commerce market

($1 = 3.7793 zlotys)

