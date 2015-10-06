FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AB Science unblinding of phase 3 mastocytosis study data planned for November
#Healthcare
October 6, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AB Science unblinding of phase 3 mastocytosis study data planned for November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - AB Science SA :

* Unblinding of phase 3 mastocytosis study data planned for November 2015

* Based on pooled data taken from two phase 2 studies in mastocytosis, results are indicative of outcome expected for on-going phase 3 study

* Announced communication of new phase 2 data in systemic severe mastocytosis aimed at simulating targeted phase 3 study population and response criteria

* Near to complete first phase 3 clinical trial ever in mastocytosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

