FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Allied Electronics half-year revenue falls 7 pct
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 7, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Allied Electronics half-year revenue falls 7 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd

* Altron’s revenue for period decreased by 7 pct to R13.3 billion

* Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased by 69 pct to R241 million

* Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended Aug. 31, 2015 declined to a loss of 64 cents from profit of 72 cents posted in prior corresponding period

* Basic earnings per share (EPS) reduced to a loss of 151 cents versus profit of 58 cents reported in prior corresponding period

* Loss from discontinued operations of R378 million compared to a loss of R34 million in previous corresponding period

* Has identified certain material assets, particularly in group’s manufacturing operations, where equity partnerships with global industry players, outright disposal or closure is being considered

* Group’s three head offices will be consolidated into one by year-end

* Proceeds from sale of aforementioned assets as well as altech autopage subscribers will be applied towards reducing group’s borrowings

* For remainder of year, conditions are expected to remain challenging Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.