BRIEF-Petrogrand and Shelton Petroleum to enter into business combination
#Financials
October 7, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Petrogrand and Shelton Petroleum to enter into business combination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Petrogrand AB :

* Petrogrand and Shelton Petroleum to enter into a business combination

* Parties to form a combined and enlarged oil group with Russian oil assets exclusively

* Shelton Petroleum to issue 17.5 mln B shares for a contribution by Petrogrand of (I) its 49 pct ownership in its oil assets in Komi and (II) $4 million of cash

* Combined license portfolio will consist of Shelton Petroleum’s assets in Bashkiria and Petrogrand’s assets in Komi

* Shelton Petroleum’s oil assets in Ukraine will be spun-off to existing shareholders and will not be part of the new joint entity

* Björn Lindström shall be appointed chairman of the board and Dmitry Zubatyuk shall be appointed CEO of Shelton Petroleum

* Petrogrand plans to shift its focus to new business ventures within real estate

* Petrogrand is planning to change its name and enter into real estate business with cash generating operations in Moscow and Stockholm

