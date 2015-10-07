FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Johnston Press closes some print titles, renegotiates contracts
#Publishing
October 7, 2015

BRIEF-Johnston Press closes some print titles, renegotiates contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc :

* Update on cost reduction programme

* Announces an update on its digital growth strategy and cost reduction programme

* Eight small free print titles in Midlands have been closed, and three small free print titles in North Western and Southern regions have been integrated into paid titles

* Has also renegotiated a number of key contracts, including outsourcing of its in-house advertising creation team and its advertising production and software development contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
