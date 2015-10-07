BRIEF-Heineken realigns ownership interests in Jamaica, Malaysia, Singapore and Ghana

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Heineken NV :

* Heineken realigns ownership interests in Jamaica, Malaysia, Singapore and Ghana

* Taken control of Desnoes & Geddes (D&G) by acquiring Diageo PLC’s 57.9 pct shareholding in this company

* Heineken will in due course make a mandatory offer for all shares of D&G not already owned by Heineken

* Offer represents 26.7 pct of issued share capital of D&G, and implies a maximum total consideration of c. $194 million

* Now has full ownership of GAPL Pte Ltd (GAPL), having acquired Diageo’s shareholding, which was slightly lower than 50 pct

* Sold its 20 pct ownership stake in Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL) to Diageo

* Heineken and Diageo have entered into licensing agreements for each other’s brands currently in respective portfolios in Jamaica and Ghana

* Following today’s acquisition of Diageo’s share of business Heineken has increased its stake in D&G to 73.3 pct

* Total net cash consideration payable by Heineken to Diageo for transaction is $780.5 million

* Signs to get license to use Red Stripe and Dragon in US, UK, Canada, previously held by Diageo

* Affiliates of Heineken will become new license holder for Red Stripe and Dragon in these countries from Jan 1, 2016

