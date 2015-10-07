FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AB Inbev revises proposal to acquire SABMiller
October 7, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AB Inbev revises proposal to acquire SABMiller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA :

* Anheuser-Busch Inbev proposes combination with SABMiller PLC

* Revised proposal that AB Inbev has made today is to acquire SABMiller for 42.15 pounds ($64.25) per share in cash

* Cash proposal represents a premium of approximately 44 pct to SABMiller’s closing share price of 29.34 pounds on Sept 14, 2015

* AB Inbev believes that the revised cash proposal of 42.15 pounds per share is at a level that the board of SABMiller should recommend

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6560 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)

