BRIEF-Grainger updates on capital structure
October 7, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Grainger updates on capital structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Grainger Plc :

* Update on capital structure

* Confirms that yesterday S&P’s Ratings Services announced it had raised its issue rating on the company’s existing 275 million pounds senior secured notes

* Standard & Poor’s had raised its issue rating to investment grade, ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+’

* S&P’s re-rating is based on their “improved valuation of group’s assets”

* Facility will mature in Sept. 2020 (previously March 2016) and leaves company with no further significant facility maturities until 2020.

* Signed a refinancing of its Grainger Invest Property portfolio bank facility, as planned, with existing lenders, HSBC and Santander, reducing its cost and extending its maturity

* New 150 million pounds facility replaces existing 120 million pounds facility and will represent 11 pct of total group facilities (1,367 million pounds) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)

