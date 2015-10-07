BRIEF-Husqvarna starts cost-saving program, to hit Q4 by SEK 150 mln

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Husqvarna AB

* Says group implements structural measures to boost competitiveness

* Says changes are gradually expected to lead to annual cost savings of around SEK 80 million

* Says changes affect staffing requirements and it is estimated that approximately 80 employees related to production will be affected

* Says measures are estimated to entail restructuring costs of around SEK 150 million which will be provisioned for in the Group’s income statement for the fourth quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)