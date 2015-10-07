FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rolls-Royce issues US bonds
October 7, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rolls-Royce issues US bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Rolls-royce Plc

* Rolls-Royce Plc issues US bonds

* Notes will be issued by Rolls-Royce Plc and guaranteed by Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

* Issue is scheduled to close on October 14, 2015, subject to customary conditions

* Successfully priced a U.S. Dollar-Denominated issue of notes raising gross proceeds of approximately $1,498,740,000

* Transaction consists of $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.375 pct notes due 2020

* Royce - also consists of $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.625 pct notes due 2025 and is debut issuance for Rolls-Royce Group in this market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [RROYC.UL RR.L]

