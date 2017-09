Oct 7 (Reuters) - Psg Konsult Ltd :

* H1 recurring headline earnings per share up 26 pct

* H1 dividend per share up 10 pct

* Assets under management up 17 pct for the six months ended Aug.31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)