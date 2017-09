Oct 7 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* As of Oct. 8, convertible bonds with total nominal value of 2 million euros ($2.25 million) issued by Eduniversal , will be listed on Marche Libre

* Issue price: at par (100,000 euros per bond)

* Interest rate: 2 pct

* Redemption date: Sept 30, 2018 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8885 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)