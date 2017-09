Oct 7 (Reuters) - Capital Property Fund Ltd :

* Capital and Fortress are pleased to announce that merger between capital and fortress has been unconditionally approved by Competition Tribunal

* Fortress to acquire all of issued shares in Capital that Fortress does not already own in exchange for Fortress A shares and Fortress B shares