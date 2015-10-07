FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eurocommercial Properties increases its ownership of Bergvik shopping centre
October 7, 2015 / 4:16 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Eurocommercial Properties increases its ownership of Bergvik shopping centre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Eurocommercial Properties NV :

* Increases its ownership of Bergvik shopping centre in Karlstad, Sweden

* Signed binding agreement with Konsum Värmland to acquire their COOP hypermarket and 8,000 m.sq of shops adjoining the company’s existing gallery at Bergvik in Karlstad

* Agreed purchase price is 600 million Swedish crowns ($72.8 million)(64.6 million euros)

* The acquisition is expected to complete on 2 November 2015 and will be immediately income producing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2406 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

