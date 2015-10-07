FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mediacap signs conditional agreement to buy shares of The Digitals
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
October 7, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mediacap signs conditional agreement to buy shares of The Digitals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Mediacap SA :

* Signs a conditional agreement with a private investor to buy 588 shares or 24.5 percent stake in The Digitals Sp. z o.o.

* After the transaction the company will be sole partner of The Digitals

* The condition for the completion of the transaction is the sale by The Digitals of 459 shares in EDGE Technology Sp. z o.o. to the private investor and acquisition by the private investor of 80 new shares in EDGE Technology’s capital increase

* Under the condition for the completion of the transaction, the private investor is to reach 49 percent stake in EDGE Technology

* EDGE Technology Sp. z o.o. is unit of The Digitals Sp. z o.o.

* The conditions of the transaction should be fulfilled by Oct. 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.