BRIEF-Two investors raise 295 mln euros via partial Elior stake sale -bookrunner
October 7, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Two investors raise 295 mln euros via partial Elior stake sale -bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Joint Bookrunner:

* Charterhouse Poppy II, IV, VI, Société De Restauration 2, 4 successfully complete private placement of part of their stake in Elior

* Proceeds from the transaction amount to about 295 mln euros

* Placement was managed by Deutsche Bank AG and Nomura International Plc acting as joint bookrunners

* Following the placement, the selling shareholders will cease to be acting in concert

* Charterhouse Poppy II, IV and VI will hold together about 30.3 million Elior shares, corresponding to 17.6 pct OF Elior share capital

* Société De Restauration 2 and 4 will hold together about 3.8 million Elior shares, corresponding to 2.21 pct of Elior share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

