Oct 7 (Reuters) - Indata Software SA :

* Signs term sheet for acquisition of 51 percent stake of IT company for 9.5 million zlotys ($2.5 million)

* Has exclusivity to buy 51 percent stake of IT company until Nov. 30 ($1 = 3.7603 zlotys)