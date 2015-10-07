BRIEF-Investeringsselskabet af 1. September 2015 needs additional capital

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Investeringsselskabet af 1. September 2015 A/S :

* Hellerup Finans has informed intends to ensure that Investeringsselskabet has sufficient working capital for its continued operations

* Hellerup Finans sets condition that all agenda items are approved at general meeting

* Estimates company needs additional capital of 0.9 million to 1.3 million Danish crowns ($135,829 - $196,197) to continue operations during next 12 months

* If general meeting does not approve agenda items, the alternative will be that company will be dissolved through solvent liquidation or bankruptcy process in Q4 2015 or Q1 2016

* Says the alternative, liquidation, is not deemed to give any value for shareholders, which in this case would probably lose their full value of shares

* Says is in risky transition phase where its continued operations are conditional on availability of new capital and company activity, as management believes that there is no working capital for 12 months of operations

