Oct 7 (Reuters) - Rubicon Partners SA :

* 600,500 shares of Miraculum SA have been sold by Rubicon Partners to Rubid Fund Management Sp. z o.o

* The total value of the sold shares is 2.4 million zlotys ($639,500) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7528 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)