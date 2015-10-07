FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Italeaf: partial and non-proportional demerger of Greenled Industry approved
October 7, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Italeaf: partial and non-proportional demerger of Greenled Industry approved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Italeaf SpA :

* Shareholders meeting of Greenled Industry S.p.A. approved partial and non-proportional demerger of Greenled Industry in favour of new beneficiary company named ITALEAF RE Srl

* Says new company ITALEAF RE (100 pct owned by Italeaf) will acquire two industrial buildings

* Says as a result of operation, shareholding of Italeaf in Greenled Industry will drop from 79.71 pct to 64.60 pct

* Will be allocated 100 pct of shares of beneficiary company being formed ITALEAF RE Srl Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

