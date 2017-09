Oct 7 (Reuters) - Alumil Aluminium Industry SA :

* Says its Alumil YU Industry unit acquired 51 percent of Aluyu AG for 46,789 euros ($52,717.17)

* Says Aluyu AG is an aluminium company based in Switzerland, acquisition not to influence the group’s results

Source text: bit.ly/1jcOAXZ

