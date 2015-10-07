FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nasdaq Helsinki Disciplinary Committee imposes warning and fine on Oriola-KD Corporation
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 7, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nasdaq Helsinki Disciplinary Committee imposes warning and fine on Oriola-KD Corporation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Oriola-KD Oyj :

* The Disciplinary Committee of NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd has imposed a public warning and a fine of 50,000 euros ($56,300) on Oriola-KD Corporation due to breaches of the Rules of the Exchange

* According the decision Oriola-KD Corporation has breached the Rules regarding the obligation to maintain adequate administrative procedures and to disclose corrected information in connection to the sale of its Russian businesses without undue delay

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.