BRIEF-Nasdaq Helsinki Disciplinary Committee imposes warning and fine on Oriola-KD Corporation

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Oriola-KD Oyj :

* The Disciplinary Committee of NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd has imposed a public warning and a fine of 50,000 euros ($56,300) on Oriola-KD Corporation due to breaches of the Rules of the Exchange

* According the decision Oriola-KD Corporation has breached the Rules regarding the obligation to maintain adequate administrative procedures and to disclose corrected information in connection to the sale of its Russian businesses without undue delay

