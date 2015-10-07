FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Millicom gets 24 pct stake in Helios Towers Africa after shareholding reorganisation
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 7, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Millicom gets 24 pct stake in Helios Towers Africa after shareholding reorganisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Millicom International Cellular SA

* Millicom receives a 24% stake in leading African towers company, Helios Towers Africa (HTA)

* Says as a result of a shareholding reorganisation, Millicom will exchange shares which were previously held in HTA’s tower companies in Ghana, DRC and Tanzania, into shares in HTA’s parent company

* Says HTA recently raised US$363 million in new equity from existing and new shareholders to fund acquisitions and new growth in existing markets

* Says share exchange is being undertaken at the same valuation as the funding round. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

