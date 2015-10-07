FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Entertainment Production
October 7, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Technicolor announces successful issuance of 375 mln euros incremental term loan maturing 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Technicolor SA :

* Announces the successful issuance of 375 million euros ($422.0 million) incremental term loan maturing 2020

* Has successfully issued $200 million and 197 million euros of incremental senior secured term loans issued by Tech Finance & Co. S.C.A. maturing in 2020

* Incremental term loans are priced in line with existing loans at Libor / Euribor + 400bps, subject to a 1 pct Libor / Euribor floor

* Incremental term loan, in combination with capital increase announced on 15 September 2015, should allow Technicolor to finance acquisitions of Cisco Connected Devices and The Mill Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

