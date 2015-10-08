BRIEF-Tate & Lyle reaffirms full-year outlook

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Tate & Lyle Plc
* Issues following trading update for six months ended 30 September 2015
* Process of obtaining regulatory approval for re-alignment of eaststarch joint venture in europe is now concluded
* Expect to complete this transaction during Q3 of financial year.
* Trading performance in first half was in line with our expectations and guidance for full year remains unchanged
* Speciality food ingredients performed encouragingly and ahead of comparative period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: