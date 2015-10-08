FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tate & Lyle reaffirms full-year outlook
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 8, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tate & Lyle reaffirms full-year outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Tate & Lyle Plc

* Issues following trading update for six months ended 30 September 2015

* Process of obtaining regulatory approval for re-alignment of eaststarch joint venture in europe is now concluded

* Expect to complete this transaction during Q3 of financial year.

* Trading performance in first half was in line with our expectations and guidance for full year remains unchanged

* Speciality food ingredients performed encouragingly and ahead of comparative period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

