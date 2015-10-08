BRIEF-Matas adjusts FY 2015/16 outlook after lower than expected Q2 sales

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Matas A/S :

* Adjusts expectations for 2015/16

* Now sees revenue of around 3.45 billion Danish crowns ($520.83 million) in 2015/16, versus previous guidance of revenue of around 3.5 billion crowns

* Now sees EBITA margin to be around 17.0 pct versus previous forecast of EBITA margin of between 17.0 pct-17.5 pct

* Sees like-for-like growth for full year of around 1 pct, versus previous guidance of about 2 pct

* Adjusts guidance as a consequence of a lower than expected sales development in Q2

