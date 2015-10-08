BRIEF-Aktia Bank: agreement on aquisition of minority shares in Aktia REMB and subsequent merger

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Aktia Bank Abp :
* Agreement on aquisition of minority shares in Aktia REMB by Aktia Bank and subsequent merger
* Signed agreement terminates co-operation between Aktia Bank and Savings banks and POP Banks in refinancing through covered bonds
* Acquisition of shares will not take place until financial statements of Aktia Real Estate Mortgage Bank for 2016 have been completed
* Group’s equity will decrease by about 65 million euros ($73 million)
* Acquisition of minority shares in aktia real estate mortgage bank will have no effect on aktia’s result
* This will have no effect on Aktia’s shareholders share of equity
($1 = 0.8855 euros)