October 8, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Aktia Bank: agreement on aquisition of minority shares in Aktia REMB and subsequent merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Aktia Bank Abp :

* Agreement on aquisition of minority shares in Aktia REMB by Aktia Bank and subsequent merger

* Signed agreement terminates co-operation between Aktia Bank and Savings banks and POP Banks in refinancing through covered bonds

* Acquisition of shares will not take place until financial statements of Aktia Real Estate Mortgage Bank for 2016 have been completed

* Group’s equity will decrease by about 65 million euros ($73 million)

* Acquisition of minority shares in aktia real estate mortgage bank will have no effect on aktia’s result

* This will have no effect on Aktia’s shareholders share of equity

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

