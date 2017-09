Oct 8 (Reuters) - Agfa Gevaert NV :

* Bristol Royal Infirmary (BRI) replaces existing imaging systems with advanced Agfa Healthcare Digital Radiography

* Bristol Royal Infirmary has replaced its existing Computed Radiography (CR) systems with Agfa Healthcare CR, including five CR 30-X digitizers and four advanced, high-throughput CR solutions

* Agreement also includes a Drystar 5300 next-to-application direct digital printer