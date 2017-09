Oct 8 (Reuters) - Fundamenta Real Estate AG :

* Announces results of capital increase

* Successfully increased capital by issuing 2,838,528 new shares with a subscription price of 13.60 Swiss francs per share

* Net proceeds of approximately 36.8 million Swiss francs ($38 million) shall be used for expansion of real estate portfolios Source text - bit.ly/1JV4afE

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9674 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)