FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Faiveley Transport awarded HVAC supply contract for Boston metro
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 8, 2015 / 4:37 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Faiveley Transport awarded HVAC supply contract for Boston metro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Faiveley Transport SA :

* Says awarded a contract by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation Ltd (CRRC) to supply HVAC systems for the new Boston metro’s cars

* Contract awarded to Faiveley Transport, worth more than 15 million euros ($16.9 million), covers supply of compact saloon HVAC systems

* Group will support Chinese rolling stock manufacturer in its first us project

* MBTA will use 284 CRRC metro cars, 152 for the Orange Line and 132 for the Red Line

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.