BRIEF-Galapagos positive safety and tolerability for novel potentiator GLPG1837

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV :

* GLPG1837 was shown to be safe and well-tolerated and demonstrated favorable drug-like properties in study

* Positive safety and tolerability for novel potentiator GLPG1837

* Expected that GLPG1837 will be combined with other Galapagos candidate drugs to create a potential triple combination therapy for Class II patients, largest CF-patient group

* Believes results from this Phase 1 study support rapid progression into a Phase 2 study in Class III mutation patients, which is expected to commence before year end 2015

