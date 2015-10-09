FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Galapagos positive safety and tolerability for novel potentiator GLPG1837
#Market News
October 9, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Galapagos positive safety and tolerability for novel potentiator GLPG1837

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV :

* GLPG1837 was shown to be safe and well-tolerated and demonstrated favorable drug-like properties in study

* Positive safety and tolerability for novel potentiator GLPG1837

* Expected that GLPG1837 will be combined with other Galapagos candidate drugs to create a potential triple combination therapy for Class II patients, largest CF-patient group

* Believes results from this Phase 1 study support rapid progression into a Phase 2 study in Class III mutation patients, which is expected to commence before year end 2015

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
