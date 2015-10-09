FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zealand Pharma develops collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim
#Healthcare
October 9, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zealand Pharma develops collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Boehringer Ingelheim has selected a novel peptide therapeutic to be advanced into preclinical development under one of two ongoing collaboration agreements between companies

* Says biological target is not being disclosed

* Says announced milestone is associated with a payment of 3 million euros ($3.4 million) to Zealand

* Says payment does not change Zealand’s financial outlook for 2015, which includes expected total milestone payments of 21 million euros

* Dependent upon the achievement of pre-defined development, regulatory and commercial milestones, is eligible to receive potential payments of up to a total of 295 million euros for first compound, developed and marketed under this collaboration

* Under first collaboration agreement, is eligible to receive potential remaining development, regulatory and commercial milestones of up to a total of 365 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
