BRIEF-NEXT Biometrics proposes private placement of 2 mln shares at NOK 60/shr

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Next Biometrics Group ASA :

* Proposes private placement

* To issue 2,000,000 new shares in a private placement directed at Greenbridge Partners Ltd

* Subscription price in private placement shall be 60 Norwegian crowns ($7.40) per new share

* Says proceeds from private placement will be used to finance company’s business plan and commercialisation of company’s products

* Says repair issue will not be proposed

