FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-NEXT Biometrics proposes private placement of 2 mln shares at NOK 60/shr
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
October 9, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-NEXT Biometrics proposes private placement of 2 mln shares at NOK 60/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Next Biometrics Group ASA :

* Proposes private placement

* To issue 2,000,000 new shares in a private placement directed at Greenbridge Partners Ltd

* Subscription price in private placement shall be 60 Norwegian crowns ($7.40) per new share

* Says proceeds from private placement will be used to finance company’s business plan and commercialisation of company’s products

* Says repair issue will not be proposed Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1070 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.