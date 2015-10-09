FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Holdsport says H1 HEPS rises 27.1 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 9, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Holdsport says H1 HEPS rises 27.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Holdsport Ltd :

* Sales up 11.9 pct to R758.0 million for six months ended Aug. 31

* Six month core headline earnings per share up 27.1 pct to 221.1 cents

* Operating profit up 25.2 pct to R123.7 million

* Like-for-like retail sales grew by 10.5 pct while retail divisions experienced price inflation of about 8.9 pct for the period

* Interim gross dividend up 41.2 pct to 120 cents per share

* H1 net debt of R92.6 million at end of period was 3.1 pct higher than R89.8 million at end of prior comparable period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
