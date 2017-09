(Adds currency in second bullet)

Oct 8 (Reuters) - NN Group NV :

* NN Bank completes second public second public residential mortgage backed securitisation transaction (RMBS)

* Raises an amount of 550 million euros ($618.37 million) in funding from institutional investors

* This transaction, Hypenn RMBS IV, is NN Bank’s fourth RMBS transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)