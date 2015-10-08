FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sports Direct expects to complete Heatons deal by next year
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 8, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sports Direct expects to complete Heatons deal by next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Sports Direct International Plc

* Update on Heatons transaction

* Provide an update and clarification on its proposed acquisition of Heatons, announced on 7 October 2015

* Plans a substantial multi-million investment in Heatons store portfolio over first years of full ownership.

* Confirms it expects to complete acquisition of shares of Heatons it does not already own by April 2016

* Sports direct already owns 50% of Heatons and will spend a total of EUR 47.5 million to acquire rest giving business an imputed value of EUR 95 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

