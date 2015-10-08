BRIEF-Technical Olympic's unit wins a 175.5 mln euro railway project

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Technical Olympic SA :

* Says the ERGOSE SA board has rejected the transparency objections against the company being assigned a 175.5 million euro ($197.44 million) railway project

* Says its Porto Karras SA unit is assigned with the railway project offering 36.78 percent discount on the initial study budget

* Says the project is for constructing a new double railway line at the Psathopyrgos-Rio section

