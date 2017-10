Oct 8 (Reuters) - MAX21 Management und Beteiligungen AG :

* Completes acquisition of LSE Leading Security Experts GmbH

* To increase share capital against contribution in kind from 9,716,106.00 euros ($11 million) by 959,239.00 euros to 10,675,345.00 euros by issuing 959,239 new shares Source text - bit.ly/1L8T6xy Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)