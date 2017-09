Oct 8 (Reuters) - Valore Italia Holding di Partecipazioni SpA (VIHP) :

* Board proposes to reduce share capital to 7,087,636.39 euros ($7.99 million) from 11,391,448.49 euros

* Share capital to amount to 147,481,658 no par value shares after the reduction

