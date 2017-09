Oct 8 (Reuters) - Fermentalg SA :

* Accelerates its marketing calendar for ARA (omega-6)

* A new technique for identifying microalgae which produce fatty acids has allowed the company to accelerate the discovery of new strains

* Due to new strains identified, Fermentalg sees first sales in the next few months

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)