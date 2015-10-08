FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LSE to sell Frank Russell co's asset management business for $1.15 bln
October 8, 2015 / 5:19 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-LSE to sell Frank Russell co's asset management business for $1.15 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc :

* Announces that it has agreed proposed sale of Frank Russell company’s asset management business

* Sale to TA Associates for gross proceeds of $1,150 million (752 million stg) in cash

* Following proposed sale, subsidiaries of LSEG will enter into certain licence agreements with Russell Investments

* LSEG confirms that separation of Russell Index Business from Russell Investments is expected to be completed in Q1 2016

* Len Brennan, president and CEO, will continue to lead Russell Investments, and will remain a member of board of Russell Investments

* Reverence Capital Partners partnered with TA Associates and will make a significant minority investment in Russell Investments

* Transaction is expected to close with proceeds payable to LSEG in first half of 2016

* Net cash proceeds of transaction will be applied to LSEG’s existing net debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

