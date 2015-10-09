FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Implenia says Letzigrund work payment case rejected by court of first instance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Implenia AG :

* Zurich District Court has in first instance rejected Implenia’s claim for around 23 million Swiss francs ($23.81 million) in case about outstanding payments for subsequent alterations requested during building of Letzigrund Stadium

* Is of unchanged opinion that city must pay for alterations it asked for and that were carried out

* City is demanding rectification of defects or compensation amounting to 10 million Swiss francs; Implenia decidedly rejects allegations and related demands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9658 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

