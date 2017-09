Oct 9 (Reuters) - Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd :

* Announces appointment of Pierre Udriot as chief financial officer (CFO)

* Pierre Udriot will join Gottex as CFO on Nov. 16

* Tim Roniger, Gottex's current CFO, will work closely with Pierre Udriot through Nov. 30 Source text - bit.ly/1LacxWN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)