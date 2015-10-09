BRIEF-Ladbrokes signs 1.35 bln stg debt facility for Coral merger

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes Plc

* New facility has three tranches and will be available for drawing subject to completion of merger with coral.

* £1.35 billion merger financing completed

* Signed a £1.35 billion facility with a syndicate of relationship banks to provide committed financing for its proposed merger, subject to completion, with coral announced on 24 july 2015.

* Believe that this facility will provide sufficient liquidity to an enlarged ladbrokes coral group following merger.” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

