BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic: Safety and immunogenicity study of ebola vaccine regimen in Sierra Leone
#Healthcare
October 9, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic: Safety and immunogenicity study of ebola vaccine regimen in Sierra Leone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* Announces initiation of safety and immunogenicity study of ebola vaccine regimen in Sierra Leone

* First volunteers have received their initial vaccine dose

* Study is designed to evaluate safety and immunogenicity of combination regimen

* Study being initiated on parallel track with multiple ongoing phase 1 and 2 studies across U.S., Europe and Africa to support licensure of vaccine regimen Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
