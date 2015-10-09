BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic: Safety and immunogenicity study of ebola vaccine regimen in Sierra Leone

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S :
* Announces initiation of safety and immunogenicity study of ebola vaccine regimen in Sierra Leone
* First volunteers have received their initial vaccine dose
* Study is designed to evaluate safety and immunogenicity of combination regimen
* Study being initiated on parallel track with multiple ongoing phase 1 and 2 studies across U.S., Europe and Africa to support licensure of vaccine regimen
