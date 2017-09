Oct 9 (Reuters) - Catena AB :

* Buys terminal in Växjö for 80 million Swedish crowns ($9.75 million) from Midroc

* Lease contract expires in 2022 with annual rental income of 6.4 million crowns

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2024 Swedish crowns)