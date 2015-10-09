FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Electra says subsidiary to sell its 23 pct stake in Zensar
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Private Equity
October 9, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Electra says subsidiary to sell its 23 pct stake in Zensar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Electra Private Equity Plc :

* Electra subsidiary agrees the sale of Zensar

* Agreed to sell its 23 pct interest in Zensar Technologies to a company backed by funds advised by Apax Partners, private equity firm

* On completion of transaction, Electra will receive proceeds of about 84 million stg (based on current exchange rates)

* This will represent an uplift of 12.4 million stg, or 18 pct, on valuation of Zensar at March 31, 2015

* Inclusive of dividends and proceeds from sale of shares, this will generate a return of 19x on original cost over 18 years of investment; an IRR of 18 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.