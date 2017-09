Oct 9 (Reuters) - Euroespes SA :

* Creates and opens department of epigenetics in Spain

* Says at early stage its epigenetics department will work on three projects: development of epigenetic biomarkers in heart and head diseases, and cancer; development of epigenetic drugs; standardization of epigenetic drugs protocols Source text: bit.ly/1GAejhX

