FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ringkjøbing Landbobank: decision by the Danish Appeals Permission Board
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 9, 2015 / 12:12 PM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Ringkjøbing Landbobank: decision by the Danish Appeals Permission Board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S :

* Decision by the Danish Appeals Permission Board

* Says Danish Appeals Permission Board has decided that the case below can be brought before the Danish Supreme Court by the Public Prosecutor for Special Economic and International Crime (SØIK)

* In a principal case, SØIK indicted in 2013 Ringkjøbing Landbobank and one of the bank’s employees for participation in price manipulation and for breaching the duty to notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority under Section 37(6) of the Danish Securities Trading Act

* The case concerned one stock exchange transaction totalling 30,000 Danish crowns ($4,566.77) in a highly illiquid property bond made in late 2011

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5692 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.